GRAND LEDGE Mich. (WLNS) – Grand Ledge Police Department’s K9 Unit Thor will receive a bullet/stab-proof vest by a donation sent from nonprofit Vested Interests in K9s, Inc.

Thor’s vest was sponsored by Patricia Giencke from Lexington, MA.

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2099 with the goal of providing bullet/stab-proof vests to police dogs throughout the United States.

Since its founding, Vested Interest has provided over 4,481 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.