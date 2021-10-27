Grand Ledge Police searching for high school vandals

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials are still searching for two vandals in connection with some graffiti that was spray painted on walls of Grand Ledge High School.

A release from Grand Ledge Public Schools detailed the crime, additionally stating that they are working alongside law enforcement to figure out who spray painted graffiti on multiple exterior walls.

According to GLPS, this is the second incident of vandalism in recent weeks.

Grand Ledge Public Schools and the Grand Ledge Police Department additionally reminded students, families, and the community that viral “challenges” from social media like TikTok may not simply be “challenges.”

Students can use OK2SAY to share information anonymously by texting 652729 (OK2SAY), by calling 855-565-2729 (8-555-OK2SAY), by emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov, or by downloading and using the OK2SAY app. Community members can share any information related to these crimes by contacting the Grand Ledge Police Department at 517-627-2115.

This is a developing story. 6 News will keep you updated as soon as new information is made available.