Grand Rapids burn victim finds healing through Tik Tok

A Grand Rapids native living in the Detroit area promised his friends he would never start using the popular social media app TikTok.



“I promised my friends I would never make a TikTok video” Said Val Jones, Burn Victim.



He recently broke that promise.



Val Jones didn’t download the popular app because he was bored at home, he was stuck in the hospital, after a grease fire in the kitchen.



“I couldn’t find the fire extinguisher. So I tried to take it by hand and throw it outside and when I was going to go outside I fell down the stairs and the grease just went everywhere. Said Val Jones, Burn Victim.



Jones was in the hospital for more than 40 days and has over burns over 19% of his body.



“Some of the burns were so severe that I think those nerve endings just get completely fried off and then the pain is just constant.” Said Jennifer Erhardt, Nurse.



Despite his boredom and intense pain, he kept a smile on his face and kept dancing, that’s when the nurses encouraged Jones to record it.



“But he would still laugh and call me in to make stupid jokes,” Said Jennifer Erhardt, Nurse.

Jones says, he also learned his lesson in the kitchen, and he plans to order out for his meals.



The biggest takeaway from all of this? Jones has learned what a difference his attitude can make from all the messages he is getting from strangers.



“What’s going on out there in the world it’s a lot… And they tell me every day and so that’s what makes me happy and that’s why I like to tell my friends to remember happiness is a choice So just keep going and keep smiling.” Said Val Jones, Burn Victim.