Grand Rapids school goes virtual until Jan. 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — One of the largest school districts in the state decided to go virtual for the rest of the year.

Grand Rapids Public Schools said it will continue virtual learning until, at least, the start of the second semester.

The district had been preparing to launch hybrid, in-person learning next week, but said a recent increase in COVID-19 cases forced them to re-evaluate.

Grand Rapids school leaders said the data is headed “in the wrong direction” and the “back and forth potential closings and openings would be more disruptive to families and students.”