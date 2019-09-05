Grand Rapids woman who helped Jews during WWII dies at 99

Diet Eman of Grand Rapids, fought in the Dutch resistance during WWII. (She is seen here in her home, with mementoes of the war, on April 13, 1995.) Photo Courtesy of Jon Brouwer and MLive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman who authored a book chronicling her efforts that helped save hundreds of Jews in the Netherlands during the Nazi Occupation of World War II has died.

Diet Eman died Tuesday in Grand Rapids at age 99, according to Seymour Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids.

Eman was born in the Netherlands and was part of an underground resistance following Nazi Germany’s 1940 invasion of the northern European nation.

Her 1994 memoirs, “Things We Couldn’t Say,” detailed how Eman provided forged identification cards and shelter for Jews, and how she helped allied pilots shot down by the German military.

