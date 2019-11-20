Grand Valley revives pledge for student government meetings

FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. A federal appeals panel is voicing skepticism over the Justice Department’s claim that it can defy Congress’ request for secret material from the Mueller report. Two of the three judges who heard arguments at a hearing Tuesday seemed prepared to order at least some of the material sought by the House for its impeachment inquiry to be turned over. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) – After a backlash, student government at Grand Valley State University is reinstating the Pledge of Allegiance at meetings.

Student Senate President Eric-John Szczepaniak says there were reports that families were reconsidering whether a son or daughter would enroll at GVSU. He tells The Grand Rapids Press that people were also threatening to pull donations.

Szczepaniak says student leaders “want to regain the trust of all alumni and donors.” He says he’s unilaterally reinstating the pledge.

The Senate voted to scratch the pledge last week. Supporters of dropping the pledge said it was an effort to be accepting of all students, especially international students and non-Christians.

Republican State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis says eliminating the pledge was “disgusting.”