Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler’s cruise ship death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – An Indiana man who was holding his granddaughter before she fell from a cruise ship window and plunged to her death in Puerto Rico says he’s agreed to a plea deal. Salvatore Anello says he wants to “help end part of this nightmare.”

Attorney Michael Winkleman says Anello filed documents Monday in a Puerto Rico court to change his plea to guilty to a charge of negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand last July. He says Anello won’t serve time behind bars. Investigators have said Anello was leaning out of an 11th-floor window on a Royal Caribbean Cruises ship before he picked up the toddler and she slipped from his grip.

