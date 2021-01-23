Grants available for projects to protect and clean Michigan’s rivers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps) is now accepting grant applications for projects to clean up rivers, streams, and creeks.

The Volunteer Stream Cleanup Program has a total of $25,000 available for those projects this year, funded by the sale of license plates dedicated to protecting water quality. Local government grants are available ranging from $500 to $5,000.

Separately, the Volunteer Stream Monitoring Program has $75,000 available, and is taking applications for three types of grants:

Startup grants of up to $5,000 are available for organizations planning to set themselves up for MiCorps projects in the future.

Implementation grants of up to $20,000 will pay for volunteer training, supplies, and data collection on projects to monitor quality and invertebrate wildlife, like insects.

Maintenance grants are available for groups that are already implementing MiCorps procedures. Those can total up to $2,000.

Click here for more information on the funding available and how to apply.