Grants available for projects to protect and clean Michigan’s rivers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps) is now accepting grant applications for projects to clean up rivers, streams, and creeks.
The Volunteer Stream Cleanup Program has a total of $25,000 available for those projects this year, funded by the sale of license plates dedicated to protecting water quality. Local government grants are available ranging from $500 to $5,000.
Separately, the Volunteer Stream Monitoring Program has $75,000 available, and is taking applications for three types of grants:
- Startup grants of up to $5,000 are available for organizations planning to set themselves up for MiCorps projects in the future.
- Implementation grants of up to $20,000 will pay for volunteer training, supplies, and data collection on projects to monitor quality and invertebrate wildlife, like insects.
- Maintenance grants are available for groups that are already implementing MiCorps procedures. Those can total up to $2,000.
Click here for more information on the funding available and how to apply.