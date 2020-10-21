Grass Lake High School transitions to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) – Grass Lake High School is transitioning students from in-person classes to virtual learning for two weeks due to an outbreak in COVID-19 cases among students.

According to the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard, only 2 students have confirmed cases of COVID-19, but 26 people are under quarantine.

All junior varsity and middle school athletic events are also canceled for the next two weeks, while varsity sports will continue. In a statement to the district, Superintendent Ryle Kiser says this is because most of the issues have affected underclassmen.

Attendance at varsity sport events will be limited to two family members for each athlete, and no students. The band will not perform at Friday’s football game.

Kiser says the district hopes to return to in-person instruction at the high school by Monday, November 2nd.

The district’s dashboard shows no COVID-19 cases so far among K-8 students, but 18 people at George Long Elementary and four people at Grass Lake Middle School have been placed under quarantine.