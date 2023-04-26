JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a trip back in time.

“It doesn’t exist any longer. It’s a lost form of our history. It’s a lost form of transportation,” said the Executive Director of the Lost Railway Museum, Kim Conant.

It’s a project designed to bring the area’s longstanding train history to life.

“Jackson was a huge railroad hub at one point and if you happen to be walking and you wanted to hop on and take a ride you could just wave one down and pay your fee and go the rest of the way. Kind of like a taxi cab,” said Conant.

It’s here where a team of volunteers spent years restoring these once-abandoned rail cars.

“Hours and hours of labor,” said Museum Board Member, Jim Stormont.

All to make sure every aspect is authentic. From the lights and windows to every panel, to the details engraved inside each one.

“The interior is mahogany, so we were able to strip all of the several coats of paint off and restore it to the way it was originally,” said Stormont.

It’s work that also includes a 14-mile virtual ride back in time From Jackson to Grass Lake. Leaders say it’s about showing younger generations that what’s lost in time is still a big part of our history.

“Because I think they learn a lot by seeing what’s happened before. Not only to make improvements but possibly to expand on it, and I am just really enthralled with this museum,” said Museum Board Member, Sandra Richards.

These trains all ran on electricity, something Conant says could return.

“Electric transportation is making a comeback, so I think to find out where it came from it gives you a better perspective of where we are and where we could go.”

The museum is completely free and open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

You can learn more by visiting their website.

