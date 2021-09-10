Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Audrey Anna Komperda, 16, ran away from her home on the outskirts of Alma on Sept. 7. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office filed a report about Komperda on Sept. 8.

Komperda is 5’5, with blonde hair, weighing approximately 155 pounds. Audrey was last seen wearing a tie-dye t-shirt and jeans.

Komperda is diabetic and needs to take insulin daily, Komperda possibly having a small supply to last her a few weeks.

Audrey has been entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as a juvenile runaway.

Anyone able to locate Audrey should contact the Gratiot County Central Dispatch at (989) 875-7505, or by calling the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 875-5211.