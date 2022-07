LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –A gravel truck driver suffered minor injuries when their vehicle turned on it’s side on an exit ramp Wednesday.

The crash happened at the US-23 north ramp to I-96 west, according to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account.

All lanes of I-96 and US-23 were able to stay open, but the ramp was shut down.

There were no other cars involved in the crash and crews are working to clear the scene.