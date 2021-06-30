Gravel truck crash causes shutdown on US 127, I-496

UPDATE: 6/30/21 @ 11:44 A.M. (WLNS)– According to the 6 News team on scene, the exit ramp from Southbound 127 to 496 West is shutdown, in addition to the Northbound 127 ramp to 496 West.

Crews are on scene cleaning up the crash, but we’re told the shutdown could last several more hours.

At the moment it appears the gravel truck is the only vehicle involved, and in addition the gravel, several gallons of diesel fuel will need to be cleaned from the area.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but he is expected to survive.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– First responders are on the scene of a gravel truck rollover crash near the Ramp from US127 southbound to I496 westbound in Lansing.

The truck was carrying a load of gravel, that has spilled all over the freeway.

Roads will be shut down for several hours.

6 News does not know what caused the truck to crash or if anyone other vehicles were involved.

It’s also unclear if anyone was hurt.

Drivers can expect delays, and should avoid the area if possible.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.