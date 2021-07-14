Great Lakes Education Project reacts to $155 million in education cuts

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Straits State Park in St. Ignace to announce a plan of a major investment in Michigan’s parks system on June 10, 2021. (Courtesy: Michigan Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a release from the Great Lakes Education Project, Governor Whitmer announced cuts of $155 million to the Reading Scholarship Program.

The veto removes reading support scholarships from the budget and will impact K-5 students.

Great Lakes Education Project Executive Director Beth DeShone issued a statement responding to the cuts,

Gretchen Whitmer locked students out of their classrooms for months, and now she’s slashed

$155 million in education funding meant to help kindergartners and elementary school students who fell

behind during the pandemic. Today’s veto of broadly bipartisan reading support targeted Michigan’s kids

who need help the most. The Governor is playing the worst kind of politics, and our kids, our teachers, and our schools are paying the price.”

The Great Lakes Education Project is a non-profit, bi-partisan organization that encourages quality choices in public education for Michigan students.