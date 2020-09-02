Greater Lansing Domino’s store to hire 75 team members

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire more than 75 new team members across 13 stores throughout the Greater Lansing area.

The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Eric Arntson, a Lansing-area Domino’s franchise owner. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Domino’s stores throughout the area have implemented several cleanliness and sanitization precautions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include wearing a mask at all times, and increasing the sanitation of all frequently touched surfaces.

“The health and safety of our team members and customers is our No. 1 priority,” said Arntson. “We are committed to offering the safest service possible, and that includes providing contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery™ to those who prefer it.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com. To read more about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.