Greater Lansing Food Bank hosting food donation drive thru

By Tony Garcia

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Greater Lansing Food Bank is hosting a drive thru with food distribution for those in need.

The drive thru is today from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2116 Mint Road in Lansing where t hey’re giving away free produce, frozen food and non-perishable items.

It is intended for those experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic, families on on fixed incomes or senior citizens. Organizers want to remind anybody who comes that they will be required to stay in their cars as part of Covid-19 safety protocol.

This is for residents of Ingham, Eaton or Clinton counties — anybody who wishes to get food should bring proof of residency like a divers license or federal mail with an address on it.