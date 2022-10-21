LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Greater Lansing Food Bank is gearing up to host its 32nd annual Empty Bowls event.

The event that serves to fight hunger in the community will start at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Arcadia Smokehouse.

According to the food bank, this year, 10-15% more households are coming into the food pantries.

The food bank says the need has grown in 2022 from economic stress and hardships.

“So many families are one medical bill away, one big repair away from going I can’t pay all my bills this month,” said Kelly Miller, Director of Philanthropy of Greater Lansing Food Bank.

The non-profit host’s Empty Bowls each year with the hopes of eliminating hunger in the community, and raising money to fight food insecurities.

“The food bank, we want to make sure that folks always have access to that nutritious meal,” said Miller.

Community members receive a handcrafted bowl and have the chance to enjoy some soup.

Bowls are made by Potters` Guild of Lansing and Clayworks Pottery. Each year, they receive hundreds of donated pieces, each of which helps feed neighbors facing food insecurities.

The food bank chose to serve soup as a way to showcase how even the simplest of meals can build a sense of gratitude.

“When someone sits down for a warm meal and you have that companionship next to you, you really feel your stress goes away,” Miller said.

So far this year Greater Lansing Food Bank has provided 7.5 million meals to the community.

All the proceeds from Friday’s Empty Bowls event will go toward Greater Lansing Food Bank.