Greater Lansing Food Bank picks new CEO

The Greater Lansing Food Bank will have a new CEO in place next month.

The GLFB board of directors has appointed Michelle Lantz as CEO.

She will set into the position beginning September 9.

Lantz succeeds Joe Wald, who retired from the Food Bank in June.

“I am honored to serve the organization as its next CEO,” commented Lantz. “The food bank creates a foundation of health and sustainability for thousands of families in mid-Michigan through its distribution of nutritious food. It’s thrilling to be involved at this point in its history as we work to enhance collaborations and optimize the systems in our seven-county region.”

Lantz previously held the position of senior vice president of Donor and Public Relations at the Capital Area United Way in Lansing.

She also was with the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce as director of Communications.

She founded and operated Lantz Communications for 12 years, a public relations and fund development consultancy.

She is a Michigan State University graduate, having earned degrees in Public Relations and Communications.