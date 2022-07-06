LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Green Dot Stables in Lansing is closing for the summer on Sunday.

The restaurant said the hope is to either reopen, lease out the location, or sell it by the fall.

The owners, Jacques and Christine Driscoll, said they made the decision to shutdown the 12,000 square foot restaurant on South Clippert Street primarily because of staffing issues.

“We are focusing our limited staffing resources on downtown Detroit,” said Jacques Driscoll. “Our amazing manager who held it all together in Lansing just resigned and that was the last straw. We sadly must call it quits for the season and explore other options.”







The Driscoll’s restaurant company, In-Laws Hospitality, also owns Green Dot Stables in downtown Detroit. That location will stay open.

The Lansing location was put up for sale last month, and Jacques Driscoll said he’s open to ideas.

“If a new team wants to buy or lease it and run it as Green Dot, I’m ready to listen. Or they may want to come in and do something entirely different. We put a new roof, kitchen, and HVAC system into the building in 2019. It’s a solid location with lots of improvements.”

“I hope our loyal customers get a chance to stop by and say goodbye this weekend,” Driscoll said. “Christine and I are both Spartan alumni and we’ve enjoyed sharing our Green Dot sliders and mystery meat specials in our favorite college town. We hope we can find the right solution for all.”

The restaurant will be open until 10 p.m. on Sunday night for one last hurrah.