JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A street that experiences heavy traffic and connects downtown Jackson to several residential neighborhoods is closing down for a three-month construction project.

Portions of Greenwood Avenue from Griswold to Morrell streets will be closed beginning Wednesday, June 8, so crews can start resurfacing the roadway that’s cracking, realign an intersection and put in new sidewalks.

In the past few years, Greenwood Avenue’s street has been been in rough shape, deteriorating and adding numerous potholes to the equation. The road was selected because of it’s heavy traffic and for it’s deteriorating conditions.

The majority of this project will consist of replacing nearly one mile of street surface.

First on the list, crews will work on realigning the intersection of First Street and Greenwood Avenue.

Other work that construction crews will accomplish this summer and fall on Greenwood:

• Realign the intersection of First Street to create a better traffic flow.

• Replace traffic signals at the intersection of Griswold and Fourth streets with new poles and mast

arms.

• Repair broken or hazardous sections of sidewalk.

• Install a new stretch of sidewalk from Third Street to Griswold Street where there is currently no sidewalk.

• Plant trees along the new portion of sidewalk.

• Update sidewalk ramps to make them accessible for people with disabilities.

• Replace permanent traffic signs with signs that meet current safety standards.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes or follow a posted detour.

The project is expected to be finished in late September.