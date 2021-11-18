Grief counseling offers a reprieve for the Lansing community

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One grief counseling center in Lansing is hoping to ease the pain of the past year and a half.

“It takes time. Grief is messy and I often say grief is the price of love,” said Ele’s Place Director Kristine Kuhnert.

Kuhnert says that though there are many suffering in silence, it doesn’t have to be that way.

“We’ve all experienced collective grief in the last 18 months. We’ve missed a lot,” continued Kuhnert.

Experts say that mourning properly can make a huge difference, as support groups help hundreds every day, teaching participants to learn and cope after tragedy hits.

“Many of our kids, rightfully so, … that are here in the building are very angry. There is intense sadness and here they get the chance to release that in a safe space,” said Kuhnert.

Ele’s Place has partnered with more than 40 schools and says the goal is to help families pick up the pieces after a loss.