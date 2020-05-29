Group cancels Sunday “Stay-Home” protest at Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A protest planned for Sunday at the State Capitol has been canceled.

According to a statement from the group Michigan United for Liberty, the “Sunday Funday” freedom celebration at the Michigan Capitol, had been scheduled for 1pm on Sunday, May 31.

The group had planned to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home restrictions, and now are claiming they do not want to conflict with another protest set for the same location.

Another group of demonstrators is planning to meet at the Capitol to protest the the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The police officer has since been arrested and faces murder charges but rioters have rampaged through Minneapolis and other major cities for three days.

In the statement, the Michigan United for Liberty says “Regrettably, the organization sees no possibility of its positive message being clearly conveyed with another protest happening at the same place and time.”