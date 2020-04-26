Group collecting personal care supplies for those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There are families in mid-Michigan and all over the country who aren’t eligible for any federal stimulus checks even if they pay taxes every year.

A group called Voces de la Comunidad is creating care packages to help those families.

Right now they’re collecting donations of personal care items like toilet paper, shampoo, toothpaste and laundry detergent.So far they’ve made care packages for a few dozen families in Lansing out of those donations.

Community liaison Marisol Garcia says it’s important to remember how this pandemic affects everyone.

“The Lansing area has many hardworking people,” Garcia says, “who are paying taxes and will not be receiving any type of benefit. These people are working in our restaurants, they’re doing our landscaping, they’re doing construction. It might be someone you know, but it’s not something people talk about.”

They’re accepting all donations at the Casa de Rosado on East Mount Hope Avenue in downtown Lansing. You can leave donations on the porch and volunteers will clean them before delivering them to families in need.