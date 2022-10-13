LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Members of Democrats for Life of America and Michigan gathered at the Capitol Thursday to explain why they say Proposal 3 is “too extreme.”

The group, which is comprised of Democrats despite being staunchly pro-life, went on to say that the proposal should be rejected by voters to protect the health and safety of vulnerable women and children.

“This is not a left and right, a Christian or atheist issue. It’s not about whether we want to grant freedom or autonomy,” said Caroline Smith, the PR Director for Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising in Michigan. “It’s about common sense and understanding that women deserve better than proposal free.”

According to an EPIC-MRA poll, abortion is one of the top issues among Michigan voters.

Around 17% of Michigan voters say abortion is their focus, behind inflation which is at 29% of voters.