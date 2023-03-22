LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A rally could be seen occurring at the Capitol Wednesday, consisting of members of the United Methodist Church for Advocacy Day.

Some church members took part in silent prayer in the Capitol dome on Wednesday morning. Members said that while their opinions may vary, they still believe that common-sense policies on guns are needed.

The group also met with state representatives and senators to help champion these measures across the finish line.

Across the street from the rally, the House Judiciary Committee is looking to take up a series of those bills, including safe and secure storage initiatives.

The room was packed full of people looking to voice their thoughts, while sponsors of the bill package pleaded with lawmakers on these policies saying action needs to be taken.

Legislators said they all agree that nobody wants to lose someone to gun violence, they just have disagreements on the way to mitigate the issue.