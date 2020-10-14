Group submits petition signatures for LGBTQ protection proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The group “Fair and Equal Michigan” turned in more than 480,000 signatures today for a proposal to expand the state’s civil rights law.

Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act does not explicitly protect people from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The petition to add those protections faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited opportunities for organizers to gather signatures.

The state agreed to extend the deadline for those signatures by 69 days.

If enough signatures are approved by the state, the legislature will have 40 days to pass the proposal.

If lawmakers choose not to pass it, the proposal would go before voters in 2022.