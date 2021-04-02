Group sues state over athlete testing requirements

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A high school sports advocacy group and some parents have sued Michigan, seeking to stop a new requirement that all teen athletes be regularly tested for the coronavirus.

The lawsuit filed in the state Court of Claims Thursday comes on the eve of the mandate’s effective date. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state health department announced the free, required rapid testing to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Let Them Play Michigan sued along with three parents of young athletes.

The lawsuit alleges that a state order and related guidance on mandatory quarantines for athletes are “arbitrary and capricious.”