Groups move use ballot question to limit lobbyists

The move to limit the power of lobbyists in Michigan is taking another step.

“The Coalition to Close Lansing Loopholes” joined members of Progress Michigan today to file ballot language to change Michigan’s election process.

“The lobbying culture in Lansing is out of control,” insists progress Michigan Executive Director Lonnie Scott. “For too long lobbyists have really ran the show here in the state capitol and it’s time to give that power back to the people of Michigan where it belongs.”

The Board of Elections must now review the ballot language before the process can move forward.