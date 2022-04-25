GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – On Monday, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom released the name of the officer that shot and killed Patrick Lyoya on April 4.

“In the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating – Christopher Schurr – as the officer involved in the April 4 Officer Involved Shooting,” Winstrom said in a press release.

Lyoya, an unarmed Black man, was killed by Officer Schurr during a traffic stop that turned into a chase. Schurr shot Lyoya in the back of the head during the struggle.

“Beginning this week, as required by law, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) will be releasing documents in response to requests made under the Freedom of Information Act relative to this incident. Any future requests for documents must also be made through a FOIA request and will be provided via the FOIA process as legally allowable.”

Officer Schurr is on administrative leave and is stripped of his police powers until the Michigan State Police finish their investigation into potential criminal charges, and the completion of the GRPD Internal Affairs investigation.

Last week, the Black Lives Matter chapter of Lansing marched on the Capitol, calling for justice for Lyoya.