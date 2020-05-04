Guard, father of 8, killed in dispute over customer not wearing mask

A guard at a Flint dollar store was shot and killed after an argument over a customer’s need to wear a mask.

The murder happened on Friday at a Dollar General store on 5th Avenue in Flint.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says Calvin Munerlyn got into an argument with Charnelle Teague around 1 p.m. over the need to wear a mask. Munerlyn was the guard.

According to Leyton, Teague left the store in a vehicle. That vehicle returned 20 minutes later with Larry Teague and Ramon Bishop inside. Leyton quoted witnesses as saying Teague, Charnelle’s husband, yelled at Munerlyn for disrespecting his wife.

Then those witnesses say Bishop, Charnelle Teague’s son, shot Munerlyn in the head.

Charnelle is in custody. Larry and Ramon Bishop remain at large. Both face charges including first degree premeditated homicide. Leyton says the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team is looking for the pair, who are considered armed and dangerous.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Munerlyn. The page says he has 8 children. Leyton, the prosecutor, says he has 9. It has raised more than $27,000 in two days.

It’s the first known case of a homicide related to the order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, extended over the weekend, that all customers at stores wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.