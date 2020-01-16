Proposed plan allows veterinarians to discuss CBD use, products for pets

LANSING (WLNS) —- Even though medical and recreational marijuana are now legal in our state for people, the laws are still blurry when it comes to our pets.

plan allows vets to consult on use of CBD, marijuana products for pets

Right now, veterinarians are not legally allowed to initiate discussions with pet owners about marijuana or CBD oil – or recommend it as a possible treatment.

That’s a concern for many, including Preuss Pets manager, Rick Preuss. They sell CBD products in his store, but his vet isn’t allowed to start conversations about these products.

“Whether a veterinarian has positive or negative opinions or views of it, he’s left in a position of not expressing those views,” Preuss said.

It’s a problem that was recently brought up by a vet in the Upper Peninsula to State Representative Greg Markkanen.

“When Michigan passed the medical marijuana bill or referendum, veterinarians were left out and she was seeing more and more pet owners that had concerns about CBD oil,” he said.

So, he introduced a bill to create a solution. He wants to allow veterinarians a chance to start these conversations and not limit their ability to give informed medical advice.

Markkenan said, “A lot of older dogs and cats have arthritis and ya know this could possibly, some of these treatments could alleviate their pain and discomfort.”