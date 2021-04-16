Gun charges filed against man shot by MSP in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WHMI) — Gun charges are being filed against a Grand Rapids man who was shot by the Michigan State Police earlier this week, according to WHMI.

The incident happened early Tuesday Morning on Milett Road. 20-year-old Tristan Stavedahl was shot by a Detective Trooper with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) who was in the area searching for a car theft suspect.

State Police say they opened fire at Stavedahl when they saw he was armed. Officials have not said who shot first, or exactly what happened leading up to Stavedahl being shot.

Per department policy, the officer who fired the shot is on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

MSP Public Information Officer Lt. Brian Oleksyk said he had no other information to provide when asked for details by WHMI this morning.

Stavedahl was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital for his injuries, but he’s since been released and is now being held in the Livingston County Jail.

Once complete, a report will be submitted to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review.