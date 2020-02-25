Gun control talk takes to the halls of the State Capitol

Gun control advocates have gathered at the State Capitol building to talk about ways to keep communities safe.

“Advocacy Day 2020” is being hosted by “Students Demand Action” and “Moms Demand Action.”

The groups are meeting with lawmakers to find out what they’re doing to fight gun violence in Michigan communities.

The Centers for Disease Control says more than 1100 people died in Michigan, in gun-related incidents in 2017.

“You know, if you look across the states, Moms Demand Action is defeated,” said Emily Durbin of Moms Demand Action. “Ninety five percent of them are raise priority bills across the states. And actually, the last several years, many of their top priorities here in Michigan have failed to become law. So we’ve been doing a good job of playing defense against that. And we’re finally in a place where people are listening and realizing that both Michiganders want to keep their families safe from gun violence. And lawmakers are starting to listen to that.”

Today’s event is part of the “Every Town for Gun Safety” event.

Organizers say it’s a movement of Americans working together to end gun violence and build safer communities.