Gun laws weaken under new bills approved by House Committee

LANSING — The House Committee on Military, Veterans and Homeland Security approved a package of bills today to weaken laws regulating firearms in Michigan.
One of the bills, House Bill 4770, would eliminate the requirement that an individual must possess a Concealed Pistol License (CPL) to carry a concealed pistol in Michigan.
House Bill 4771 would allow firearms to be carried in banks, places of worship, courts, theaters, sports arenas, day care centers, hospitals, or establishments licensed under the Michigan Liquor Control Act.
The set of bills was introduced by representatives on June 20 and referred to the Committee on Military, Veterans and Homeland Security. The bills have been referred to the committee on judiciary, where a decision will be made on whether to bring the bills to the House floor.
According to the non-profit, Gun Violence Archive, 340 mass shootings have occurred in 2019 to date. GVA defines mass shooting based only on the numeric value of 4 or more shot or killed, not including the shooter.
In response to the approval of the bills today., Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham) issued the following statement:
“With the threat of gun violence growing throughout our country, we should be working to enhance our protections, not weaken them,” she said. “These bills are dangerous, unnecessary and flat-out irresponsible.”