LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Thursday, Governor Whitmer signed several new gun safety laws, including mandatory background checks on all firearm sales and safe storage laws.

Gun store owners told 6 News they had little concern about the new laws, and business is booming just like it always is.

“This our spring this is when people get taxes money back so what happens people get their money back from taxes and they spend it on guns, then other things,” said Moose Creek Sports store manager Brent Lagenbacher.

He said the one thing that has affected sales is the new safe storage laws.

“The other thing we are finding we are selling more of is our gun cases and gun safes that have locks in it because part of the legislature is safe store storage, so it eliminated the sales tax on that,” he said.

It’s a similar story over at Range 517. Both shops say the biggest impact on gun sales in recent years was the pandemic.

“A lot of people have invested in firearms and ammunition that didn’t otherwise own them over the last two years from COVID and are now realizing that they want a safe comfortable environment to shoot in so they’re coming here,” said owner Eric Haddad.

Along with more gun sales, they are both seeing more people looking to get a concealed weapon permit.

Both store owners said the storage laws aren’t exactly going to change anything because responsible gun owners have been locking up their firearms for years now.