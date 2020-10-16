Guns at the polling booth are prohibited

Michigan (WLNS)–Today Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson put out clarification directions- saying that the pen Carry of firearms at polling places on election day are prohibited.

In Michigan, individuals can carry firearms depending on several factors such as licensing, location, and other circumstances. However, in this release, the secretary of state goes on to say that the presence of firearms at polling places in Michigan can cause fear and intimidation to other voters.

Therefore, the right to open carry firearms is prohibited in a polling place, entry, and exit hallways used by voters or within 100 feet of any entrance to a building where polling is taking place.

The clarification does say that If you do bring a firearm- you may leave it inside a vehicle parked within 100 feet of the building when visiting these locations -if otherwise permitted by law to possess the firearm within the vehicle.

Keep in mind some buildings already prohibit the carrying of firearms- such as schools, churches, and other community buildings who have their own regulations.

This does not apply to those individuals that have been authorized by the building to carry or law enforcement.

Election inspectors must post signage providing notice of this regulation inside the room. All clerks should contact local law enforcement in advance before election day, to establish points of contact for enforcing this or any other election day regulations