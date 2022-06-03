GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Mowing, mullets, and moms is the way of life for Al Durham, who owns and operates ‘Guy with a Mullet Landscaping.’

Durham is quite the character, to say the least. But he’s also a major advocate of giving back to the community.

He recently hosted an event to collect as many diapers as possible to give back to mothers in the community who need help. But he did it in a way that only he could.

“A couple of weeks ago on my birthday I found all the hottest dudes and the hottest chicks that I know and we set up a car wash over at the Lutheran church,” Durham said. “We worked for three hours, we probably washed 70 to 80 cars and we raised a garage full of diapers.”

The diapers can be picked up Sunday, June 5 at Eagle Park in Grand Ledge, and are available to anyone who needs them.

To hear the full story, watch the video player at the top of the page. Trust me, you’re not going to want to miss it.