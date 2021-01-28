UPDATE: GVSU Student’s death ruled accidental

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A medical examiner has ruled Grand Valley State University student, Taylor DeRosa’s death as accidental following an investigation.

Grand Valley Police Chief Brandon DeHaan reinforced his earlier statement that there was never, and is not now, any safety risk to the campus associated with this sad event.



A jogger discovered Taylor’s body near the intramural fields on the Allendale Campus shortly before 10:30 on the morning of December 12, 2020.



“Taylor’s death is a terrible tragedy for her family and all those close to her,” said GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella. “We are a caring community and our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Taylor. Our routines during COVID have put physical space between us, but we should work to stay emotionally connected, especially as we grieve the loss of a promising young woman who was part of our campus community.”



