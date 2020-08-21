Gym owners ask Governor Gretchen Whitmer to reopen gyms

It’s been 158 days since Governor Gretchen Whitmer first closed down gyms in Michigan.



Business owners are pleading for her to re-open them.



Governor Whitmer and her medical advisers have been reluctant to reopen the gyms.



Saying, the virus could spread quickly at indoor fitness centers, where people sweat and share equipment.



Gym owners say it’s a lot more than just getting fit.



“It’s not just a psychical health thing its s mental health thing. One of the things that’s not working outside is that they miss their community. They miss the place they get personal engagement. That is what motivates them to get healthy.” Said Alyssa Tushman, Co-Owner of Burn Fitness.



While many gyms right now are choosing to hold outdoor classes, they say it can’t last forever.



“We have all the extremes in Michigan, it rains, it snows, its windy. The elements in this state are not conducive to strictly working out outside.” Said Ed Eickhoff, Planet Fitness.

Another reason they are frustrated? They do not realize why bars and restaurants can be open right now, while they remain closed.



“Being membership-based, our member’s check-in. We know who came in when they came in. Approximately how long they were here, if something did happen we have contact tracing down like no other industry.” Eickhoff said.



On September 1st, supporters plan on holding a fitness class at the State Capitol to show the Governor they can work out safely.