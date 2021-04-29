Habitat for Humanity and The Home Depot build a new home for family

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Home sweet home, The Home Depot Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity Capital Region work together to build a home in Lansing.

Habitat for Humanity has been working on the home for months. Today they were joined by The Home Depot Foundation for National Volunteer Month. The focus was on landscaping, despite the rain.

After bringing the soil back to life, seeds, bushes and flowers will be planted around the home.

“It feels really great to be able to get back out in the community even with COVID going on we want to make sure we still want to be able to give back, like we really enjoy volunteering, giving back to the community, especially helping veterans and different families, so it feels really great to give back,” said Angela Knudstrup, The Home Depot Foundation volunteer.

The group plans to finish the house by next week and the homeowners will move in by the end of May.

“I hope that they feel at home, that they feel like they have a great place to live and I think it will be really exciting to see how excited they are about their new home,” said Habitat for Humanity volunteer, Carmen Hall.