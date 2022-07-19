LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Habitat for Humanity of Michigan (HFHM) revealed Tuesday that they have received a $5,000 grant from the Lake Trust Foundation.

These funds will go towards help with housing, counseling and financial education.

HFHM employs certified housing counselors and financial coaches who educate, counsel, and coach Michigan consumers that want to improve their financial or housing situation.

“We are grateful for the partnership and support of Lake Trust Foundation to assist more people in achieving their housing and financial goals, said Sue Ortiz, chief programs officer for Habitat for Humanity of Michigan. “With costs rising from gasoline to groceries, more and more people need a hand getting their finances in order. This grant will enable us to continue serving those households with these necessary programs.”

“Lake Trust Foundation is focused on creating strong, diverse, and vibrant communities by fostering financial wellbeing. We know that the path to home ownership is built on a foundation of sound personal financial education,” said Brandalynn Winchester-Middlebrook, board member, Lake Trust Foundation. “The support Habitat Michigan provides is essential to assisting more friends and neighbors realize their dream of home ownership and helping local communities thrive.”