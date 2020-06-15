Hair, nail salons reopen in Michigan with new safety guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan’s beauty industry is back in business today after months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salon owner Pamela Winkler says Guys and Dolls hair salon is working hard to make up for lost time with clients.

“You know, to be honest, my phone was blowing up way back because they were like “Can you just cut my hair?” And I’d be like “I wish I could,”” she says. “People have been calling for a while, so I’ve been in here quite a bit scheduling appointments to be ready to go.”

Keeping with state-recommended safety guidelines, the salon now has markers on the floor to enforce social distancing, glass barriers at the reception desk and bottles of hand sanitizer around the salon.

“Even our stations are six and seven feet apart but we’re still kind of doing, you know, every other station just to start out.”

Winkler says they’re leaving extra time between appointments so they won’t see as many people per day. Like many salon owners, she wants customers to bear with them as they work to fit everyone in.

“It might be a little extra time,” Winkler says. “Be patient if you’re calling to book your appointment because our phones are ringing off the hook. We’re very happy about that, but that also keeps it hard to get, book everybody in all at once.”

The salon also has everyone wearing face masks including customers and they’re wiping down work stations between clients to keep things as clean as possible.