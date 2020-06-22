Hairstylists, barbers speak out against executive orders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A group of hairstylists and barbers took a stand against Governor Gretchen Whitmer more than a month after a controversial protest..

Members of the group say they’re facing citations and threats to their licenses after participating in the Operation Haircut protest which took place in May at the state Capitol.

“It affected me horribly,” barber Brenda Root says of being out of work for more than two months. “I couldn’t pay my bills.”

Root joined more than a dozen hairstylists for a protest that brought hundreds of people to the Capitol lawn. She’s also one of the seven stylists who, after several warnings from Michigan State Police, got ticketed.

“Last I knew, cutting hair was not illegal,” Root says, “so why they ticketed me for that I don’t know.”

The state licensing board is also taking action against the stylists, according to their attorney David Kallman. Owosso barber Karl Manke was also cutting hair on the capitol lawn that day. Today he threw his support behind the stylists who were fined and accused the governor of abusing her power.

“She decided that we were all underaged children that needed to be ruled by our mothers,” Manke says. “You remember when your mom would say to you, you’d say “Well, why?” and she’d say “Because I told you to!” Well that’s ruling, that’s not governing.”

Manke’s attorney says this a first amendment issue, and that everyone is entitled to freedom of speech and the right to protest. But the citations were for disorderly conduct and operating an illegal business–not for being there in protest of the governor’s orders.

Root says she doesn’t believe they broke any laws or set out to do any harm.

“We were just helping people. That’s how I felt.”