Half of American now under statewide mask order

Two additional states are now mandating the use of masks, meaning about half of the country is now under some sort of statewide order.

CDC Director Robert Redfield said if everyone wore a mask, COVID-19 could be under control in the next few weeks.

Montana and Alabama are the two latest states to issue mask mandates.

“The first duty is certainly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Montanans,” Montana Governor Steve Bullock said.

Alabama reported its highest number of daily deaths for a second day in a row yesterday with 47.

“You shouldn’t have to be ordered to do what is in your own best self-interest,” Gov. Kay Ivey (R-Alabama said.

About half of all governors have issued some type of mask requirement as cases rise in more than 40 states, but in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order that prevents local mandates.

“It’s disappointing. And it’s very hard to understand how it actually benefits public health,” Dr. Keren Landman / Epidemiologist / Atlanta, GA

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine isn’t ordering residents to wear face masks either, but he did issue a stark warning to people not using them.

“we’re literally playing Russian roulette game with our own lives and our families and our neighbors,” Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) said.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has also resisted a mandate.

Yesterday, he became the nation’s first governor to test positive for COVID-19.

“I didn’t have the traditional symptoms of Covid and that is kinda interesting for us to think about,” Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Oklahoma) said.

Doctors with Florida’s Jackson Health System warn the state is close to running out of bed capacity.

“We won’t be able to take patients and they’ll just be stacking in the ERs,” Dr. Nicholas Namias / Jackson Health System, President of the Medical Staff / Miami, FL said.

Florida’s case total passed 300,000 yesterday, with more than 100,000 coming in the past two weeks.