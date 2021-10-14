Halloween, Valentine’s Day cancelled at elementary by East Lansing Schools

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A letter from East Lansing Public Schools was sent out Wednesday morning, saying that elementary schools will no longer celebrate Valentine’s Day or Halloween.

The Elementary Principal Team cited families who did not celebrate Halloween, and children’s excitement over the spooky holiday making it difficult to learn.

As for Valentine’s Day, administrators stated that some families and students are uncomfortable with students celebrating “love”.

East Lansing Mayor Jessy Gregg took to Facebook to comment on the situation. Gregg assured residents that no citywide Halloween festivities will be canceled.

Despite acknowledging the disappointment, the administrative team assured families that they will continue to offer “alternative days” throughout the school year.

A copy of the letter can be found below: