Hamburg Township scam alert

The Hamburg Township Police Department is warning people of scam.

Already today, the police have taken three complaints from residents who have all received automated phone calls allegedly from the Social Security Administration.

The message states that the resident should call 878-213-4416 and that they should not disregard this message.

Upon calling the number, the scammer answers the phone call by saying that you have reached the Social Security Administration and then attempts to obtain personal information.

As a reminder, if you receive a phone call from a supposed government agency which is requesting to obtain your financial or personal information over the telephone you should not provide any information, hang up immediately and then either call your local police department or call that agency using an independent source for the phone number.