Hamburg Township woman arrested after ramming into police car

Livingston County, Mich. — (WLNS):

After ramming into a patrol car during a pursuit, a Hamburg Township woman has been arrested.

Averie Rae Wilson, 25, was arrested Monday morning and transported to the Livingston County Jail.

She has been charged for fleeing and eluding, operating while under the influence and assaulting police.

At 2:54 a.m., Feb 10., Livingston County Central Dispatch sent out an alert to watch out for a Jeep Cherokee with incorrect registration tags driven by a reckless driver.

Wilson had fled a traffic stop in White Lake Township and was seen going south on U.S. 23 near highland Rd.

Both Michigan State Police and Livingston County deputies tried to stop her on west I-96 near Dorr Rd.

Wilson continued to flee, driving fast and eventually leaving the freeway during the pursuit.

Police ended the chase near Highland Rd. as deputies noticed the SUV came to a halt in a yard on the 3000 block of Latson Rd.

The SUV sped up again and hit one of the Livingston County patrol cars and fled again to the south toward U.S. 23.

Wilson did not comply to the deputies’ command and was removed from her vehicle.

This story was adapted from MLIVE, our media partners.