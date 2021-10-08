Handbag stolen during Delhi Township & Holt break-ins recovered

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says investigators were able to track down a handbag that was stolen during the Delhi Township/Holt break-ins earlier this week.

Photos of the handbag had been going around on social media, ICSO said.

Ultimately, investigators were able to track down the suspects in Midland, with the help of the Midland Police Department.

Most of what was in the handbag was also recovered and the bag has been returned to the owner, ICSO said.

The investigation is ongoing and there will likely be more criminal charges, including charges in Midland as well, ICSO said.