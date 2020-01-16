Hanover-Horton teacher accused of “serious misconduct” resigns, gets settlement

A Jackson County teacher has resigned after being accused of serious misconduct.

Hanover-Horton High School teacher Matt Resor has resigned.

He was put on “paid–non-disciplinary leave” back in September, accused of starting a relationship with a student, before she graduated in 2009.

According to our media partners at MLive, the investigation found that the relationship turned sexual during her college years.

The school board voted to accept the terms of his resignation Wednesday, which include a $30,000 settlement.

Resor resigned before the district completed its own investigation. In a letter to the district, Resor said he was resigning in the best interest of his family and the community.

Criminal charges were not filed in the case.

Prosecutors felt they couldn’t prove anything beyond reasonable doubt.