HAPPENING NOW: At least 100 patrol vehicles honor Michigan State Police Trooper killed on-duty at funeral and tribute

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police Officers are participating in a patrol vehicle tribute and funeral for a Michigan State Trooper who died two weeks after being hit by a drunk driver while on duty in Ionia County in July.

6 News’ Ashley Graham reports at least 100 cars are lined up in the procession now. Patrol vehicles across several MSP districts, along with East Lansing police and MSU Police are present at the event.

The tribute is being held at the Ingham County Fairgrounds, located at 700 East Ash St. in Mason.

A private ceremony is planned for Starr Saturday, due to COVID-19. Law enforcement agencies are invited to participate in a patrol vehicle tribute lining the funeral procession route in Mason.

Background information on the crash:

Starr was struck by a drunk driver while on-duty on July 10 in Ionia county.

Trooper Starr joined the MSP in September of 2018, as a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School.

Trooper Starr was 33 years old. He is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters.

“The Michigan State Police mourns the loss of not just a trooper, but a husband, father and dedicated public servant who had so much left to give in a life that was cut far too short,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP.

The July 10 crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in Boston Township in Ionia County.

Trooper Starr was westbound on Grand River Avenue in his patrol vehicle when a vehicle traveling east, driven by a 28-year woman from Utah, crossed the centerline.

He was flown by medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was being treated until he passed away earlier this evening.

Charges are pending against the female driver, who is believed to still be hospitalized.

